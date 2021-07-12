Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lowered its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,364 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of L3Harris Technologies worth $23,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 1.6% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Vista Investment Management boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 4.4% in the first quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 3.5% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 79.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LHX opened at $223.99 on Monday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.09 and a 12 month high of $224.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $45.91 billion, a PE ratio of 34.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.52.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 7.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.17%.

Several analysts have issued reports on LHX shares. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.23.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, CEO William M. Brown sold 30,353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.94, for a total transaction of $6,615,132.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 426,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,866,849.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total value of $555,175.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,120,565.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 222,111 shares of company stock worth $48,675,260. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

