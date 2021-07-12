CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Trading Down 4.6% After Insider Selling

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK)’s share price traded down 4.6% during mid-day trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $14.97 and last traded at $14.99. 15,086 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,398,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.72.

Specifically, Director Larry Mcneill sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total value of $114,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 157,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,002,017.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 9.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get CleanSpark alerts:

CLSK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CleanSpark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Monday, May 10th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $507.42 million, a P/E ratio of -30.23 and a beta of 5.09.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.24. CleanSpark had a negative net margin of 97.53% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.87 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CleanSpark, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLSK. Lakewood Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CleanSpark during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,240,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in CleanSpark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,000,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CleanSpark in the 4th quarter valued at $483,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CleanSpark during the fourth quarter worth about $393,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CleanSpark in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 21.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK)

CleanSpark, Inc provides energy software and control technology solutions worldwide. It offers distributed energy systems that allow customers to design, engineer, communicate, and manage renewable energy generation, storage, and consumption; and microgrids, which comprise generation, energy storage, and smart distribution assets that serve a single or multiple loads connected to the utility grid and separate from the utility grid for commercial, industrial, defense, campus, and residential users.

Featured Story: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for CleanSpark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CleanSpark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.