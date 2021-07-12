ClinTex CTi (CTI) Price Reaches $0.0989 on Top Exchanges

ClinTex CTi (CURRENCY:CTI) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. ClinTex CTi has a total market cap of $11.31 million and $592,310.00 worth of ClinTex CTi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ClinTex CTi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0989 or 0.00000301 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ClinTex CTi has traded up 26.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ClinTex CTi Profile

ClinTex CTi is a coin. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2020. ClinTex CTi’s total supply is 191,311,840 coins and its circulating supply is 114,445,175 coins. ClinTex CTi’s official Twitter account is @ClinTexCTi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ClinTex CTi is clintex.io . ClinTex CTi’s official message board is clintex.medium.com . The Reddit community for ClinTex CTi is https://reddit.com/r/ClinTexCTi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Clinical Trials Intelligence is a distributed technology platform that incorporates predictive data analytics, machine learning (AI), and the innovative use of smart contracts to drive significant quality and operational improvements in clinical trials. ClinTex delivers intuitive blockchain-based self service analytic solutions to the pharmaceutical industry. ClinTex claims their novel Clinical Trials Intelligence solution will enhance clinical trial processes by providing tools to optimise Operational Efficiency, Clinical Data Quality and Medical Review. “

ClinTex CTi Coin Trading

