CloakCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $18,792.00 (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. CloakCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.31 million and approximately $18,792.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CloakCoin coin can now be bought for $0.41 or 0.00001240 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00005997 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00005624 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001197 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000947 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00051360 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00032297 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000044 BTC.

CloakCoin Profile

CloakCoin (CRYPTO:CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,666,275 coins. The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

CloakCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CloakCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

