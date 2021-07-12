Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) Downgraded by JMP Securities

JMP Securities cut shares of Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cloudera from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Cloudera from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Shares of CLDR stock opened at $15.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.65 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Cloudera has a 12 month low of $9.34 and a 12 month high of $19.35.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $224.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.29 million. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 16.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.58%. Cloudera’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cloudera will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 14,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $226,160.17. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 83,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,314,154.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Arun Murthy sold 79,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total transaction of $1,256,232.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,091 shares in the company, valued at $1,431,950.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 162,675 shares of company stock worth $2,562,727 over the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Cloudera by 10.4% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Cloudera by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 13,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC lifted its holdings in Cloudera by 4.1% during the first quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 46,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its holdings in Cloudera by 3.4% during the first quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 73,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudera during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cloudera

Cloudera, Inc offers a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. The company offers Cloudera DataFlow, a streaming data platform that collects, curates, and analyzes data; Cloudera Data Science Workbench that enables self-service data science for the enterprise; Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub, a solution that allows companies to execute multiple analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secure data; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a data warehouse that provides cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Operational DB, a solution that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on changing data; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering, which enables users to streamline and scale big data processing; and Hortonworks Data Platform, a data management platform that helps organizations to store, process, and analyze various data assets.

