Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of 0.1087 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GLO traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.32. The stock had a trading volume of 278,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,492. Clough Global Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $8.74 and a 1 year high of $13.11.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues.

