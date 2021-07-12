Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of 0.1087 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GLO traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.32. The stock had a trading volume of 278,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,492. Clough Global Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $8.74 and a 1 year high of $13.11.
Clough Global Opportunities Fund Company Profile
