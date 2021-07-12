CM Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMLFU) Shares Sold by Islet Management LP

Islet Management LP reduced its stake in CM Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMLFU) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 624,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,500 shares during the period. Islet Management LP’s holdings in CM Life Sciences were worth $10,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMLFU. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in CM Life Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CM Life Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $726,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in CM Life Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $280,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in CM Life Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $499,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in CM Life Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $157,000.

CMLFU stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.50. 1,268 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,507. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.95. CM Life Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $30.80.

CM Life Sciences, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on targeting life science companies. CM Life Sciences, Inc was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

