CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.63 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) will announce $1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for CME Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.72 and the lowest is $1.56. CME Group also reported earnings per share of $1.63 during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that CME Group will report full-year earnings of $6.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.37 to $7.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.66 to $7.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CME Group.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 41.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities downgraded CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America raised CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, reduced their target price on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. CME Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.80.

In other CME Group news, insider Julie Winkler sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $759,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,511,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total transaction of $6,114,070.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,699,378.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,092 shares of company stock valued at $9,789,159 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CME. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at $440,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of CME Group by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 185,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,795,000 after buying an additional 15,060 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CME Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 89,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,363,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of CME Group by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 609,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,566,000 after buying an additional 182,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of CME Group by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 381,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,911,000 after buying an additional 110,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CME opened at $209.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $213.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.44. CME Group has a 1-year low of $146.89 and a 1-year high of $221.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.57%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

