Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Has $499,000 Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth $34,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

CVX stock opened at $103.12 on Monday. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $65.16 and a twelve month high of $113.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.96, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently -2,680.00%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Chevron from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist raised their target price on Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 target price (down from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.96.

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.