Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 15.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 71,752 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 13,138 shares during the period. KKR & Co. Inc. accounts for approximately 0.6% of Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $3,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 20.7% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. 77.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on KKR shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. KKR & Co. Inc. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.88.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. bought 11,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.24 per share, for a total transaction of $300,001.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 12,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $733,941.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of KKR stock opened at $59.10 on Monday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.72 and a fifty-two week high of $61.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.95.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 58.79%. The business had revenue of $493.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 32.58%.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

