Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in The Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in The Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in The Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TRV opened at $153.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $38.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.74. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.67 and a 12-month high of $162.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $155.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This is a positive change from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 33.59%.

The Travelers Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 20th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to repurchase up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TRV. Morgan Stanley raised shares of The Travelers Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. lifted their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.77.

In other The Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $161,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 250,261 shares in the company, valued at $40,292,021. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 60,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $9,451,745.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 238,213 shares in the company, valued at $36,923,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 135,338 shares of company stock worth $21,189,424. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

