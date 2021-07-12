Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Shares Sold by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC cut its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,422 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $3,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the first quarter worth $26,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 11.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

KOF stock opened at $52.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.84. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $36.16 and a 1 year high of $53.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.19.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 5.99%. Analysts predict that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.2729 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola FEMSA’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.96%.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

