Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.54.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CDE. Raymond James increased their target price on Coeur Mining from $10.00 to $12.70 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Coeur Mining from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coeur Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Noble Financial restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Coeur Mining by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,473,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $202,936,000 after purchasing an additional 993,070 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Coeur Mining by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,155,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,554,000 after buying an additional 418,069 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Coeur Mining by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,014,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,284,000 after buying an additional 641,830 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Coeur Mining by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,908,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,321,000 after buying an additional 575,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Coeur Mining by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,046,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,542,000 after buying an additional 360,096 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CDE traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $8.49. The company had a trading volume of 64,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,524,125. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.84. Coeur Mining has a 52-week low of $5.38 and a 52-week high of $12.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.32 and a beta of 1.88.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Coeur Mining had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $202.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.55 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Coeur Mining will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and sells precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 17,044 net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 98,834 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

