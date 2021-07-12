Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.124 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th.
RNP opened at $27.32 on Monday. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has a 1-year low of $18.56 and a 1-year high of $27.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.32.
Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Company Profile
