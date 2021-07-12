Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) Shares Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,018 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.12% of Colfax worth $6,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Colfax by 17.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,533,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $417,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,844 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its position in Colfax by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 3,046,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,491,000 after purchasing an additional 314,849 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Colfax by 4.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,549,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,687,000 after purchasing an additional 97,220 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Colfax by 26.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,461,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,860,000 after purchasing an additional 516,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Colfax by 209.6% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,453,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,866 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 200,000 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $8,628,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 505,708 shares in the company, valued at $21,816,243.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Patricia A. Lang sold 24,677 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total transaction of $1,084,307.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,898,998.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 389,677 shares of company stock valued at $17,173,157. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CFX opened at $46.24 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Colfax Co. has a one year low of $26.45 and a one year high of $50.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.20.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Colfax had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 5.49%. The business had revenue of $879.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.42 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Colfax Co. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CFX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Colfax from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target (down from $48.00) on shares of Colfax in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.45.

Colfax Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

