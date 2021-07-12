Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV cut its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 26.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 10.4% in the first quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 3,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 41.7% during the first quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Cpwm LLC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.8% during the first quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 12,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 55.7% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 11,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 3,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.0% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 33,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $82.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.65. The company has a market capitalization of $69.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.61. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $72.61 and a 12-month high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 298.80%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 11,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total transaction of $918,773.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,579,929.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $650,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,641.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,040 shares of company stock valued at $7,384,255. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CL. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.62.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

