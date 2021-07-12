Color Platform (CLR) Price Tops $0.0023

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 12th. One Color Platform coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Color Platform has a total market cap of $315,732.14 and approximately $804.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Color Platform has traded 53.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33,647.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $489.02 or 0.01453349 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $139.76 or 0.00415352 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.60 or 0.00079063 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001226 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003854 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000239 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000059 BTC.

About Color Platform

CLR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. Color Platform’s official website is color-platform.org/~colors/en . The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Color Platform is medium.com/colorsorg

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Color Platform Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Color Platform should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Color Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

