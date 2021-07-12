Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Price Target Raised to $82.00 at Raymond James

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CMA. Compass Point lifted their target price on Comerica from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup raised Comerica from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Comerica from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist raised Comerica from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Comerica from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.98.

NYSE CMA opened at $69.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.60. Comerica has a 52 week low of $33.60 and a 52 week high of $79.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $1.06. The company had revenue of $713.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.96 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 29.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Comerica will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Comerica announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 27th that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.18%.

In related news, CAO Mauricio A. Ortiz sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $58,736.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total value of $298,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,600 shares of company stock worth $642,176. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Comerica in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. First Command Bank bought a new position in Comerica in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Tobam bought a new position in Comerica in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in Comerica by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

