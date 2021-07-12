Comparing Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) and Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF)

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) and Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

19.5% of Comstock Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.1% of Advantage Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Comstock Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Comstock Resources and Advantage Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Comstock Resources 0 6 3 0 2.33 Advantage Energy 0 1 9 0 2.90

Comstock Resources presently has a consensus price target of $6.37, suggesting a potential downside of 0.13%. Advantage Energy has a consensus price target of $4.94, suggesting a potential upside of 20.13%. Given Advantage Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Advantage Energy is more favorable than Comstock Resources.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Comstock Resources and Advantage Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Comstock Resources $858.20 million 1.73 -$52.42 million $0.23 27.74 Advantage Energy $179.21 million 4.38 -$212.04 million N/A N/A

Comstock Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Advantage Energy.

Volatility & Risk

Comstock Resources has a beta of 1.64, suggesting that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Advantage Energy has a beta of 2.05, suggesting that its stock price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Comstock Resources and Advantage Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Comstock Resources -23.50% 8.07% 2.15% Advantage Energy -7.34% 0.38% 0.25%

Summary

Comstock Resources beats Advantage Energy on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 5.6 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 17 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves. It also owns interests in 2,864 producing oil and natural gas wells. Comstock Resources, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

About Advantage Energy

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta. It provides natural gas and natural gas liquids primarily through marketing companies. The company was formerly known as Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. and changed its name to Advantage Energy Ltd. in May 2021. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.