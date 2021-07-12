Comparing Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) & Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE)

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) and Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.6% of Jamf shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.4% of Inspired Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Jamf shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.9% of Inspired Entertainment shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Jamf and Inspired Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jamf -6.05% 2.23% 1.58% Inspired Entertainment -16.75% N/A -8.17%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Jamf and Inspired Entertainment, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jamf 0 3 9 0 2.75 Inspired Entertainment 0 0 2 0 3.00

Jamf currently has a consensus price target of $45.27, suggesting a potential upside of 35.99%. Inspired Entertainment has a consensus price target of $21.50, suggesting a potential upside of 82.05%. Given Inspired Entertainment’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Inspired Entertainment is more favorable than Jamf.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Jamf and Inspired Entertainment’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jamf $269.45 million 14.56 -$22.77 million $0.08 416.13 Inspired Entertainment $199.80 million 1.37 -$32.40 million ($1.05) -11.25

Jamf has higher revenue and earnings than Inspired Entertainment. Inspired Entertainment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Jamf, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Jamf beats Inspired Entertainment on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Jamf Company Profile

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. The company's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions provide a cloud-based platform for lifecycle enterprise IT management of Apple devices. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a purpose-built software solution for educators; Jamf Connect, a solution that gives users the ability to provision their new Apple devices by entering their cloud identity the first time the device is powered on; and Jamf Protect, which creates customized telemetry and detections. The company's customers comprise enterprises in a range of industries, including financial services, government, healthcare, legal, manufacturing, professional services, retail, technology, and telecommunications to connect, manage, and protect Apple products, apps, and corporate resources in the cloud. It also offers Jamf Nation, an online community of IT professionals focusing on Apple in the enterprise; and provides professional services. The company sells its SaaS solutions through a subscription model, a direct sales force, and online, as well as indirectly through its channel partners, including Apple. Jamf Holding Corp. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Inspired Entertainment Company Profile

Inspired Entertainment, Inc., a business-to-business gaming technology company, supplies virtual sports and server based gaming (SBG) products to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and numbers games. The Virtual Sports segment designs, develops, markets, and distributes ultra-high-definition sports games that include greyhounds, tennis, motor racing, cycling, cricket, speedway, golf, and dart, and other horse racing games under the V-Play Soccer, V-Play Football, V-Play Basketball, Virtual Grand National, and V-Play NFLA names. The Interactive segment provides a range of premium random number generated casino content from feature-rich bonus games to European-style casino free spins and table games. The Leisure segment supplies gaming terminals and amusement machines in pubs, bingo halls, and adult gaming centers, as well as family entertainment centers, bowling centers, and other entertainment venues. Inspired Entertainment, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

