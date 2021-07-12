Comparing The Ziegler Companies (OTCMKTS:ZGCO) & Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC)

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) and The Ziegler Companies (OTCMKTS:ZGCO) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Associated Capital Group alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Associated Capital Group and The Ziegler Companies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Associated Capital Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 The Ziegler Companies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Associated Capital Group presently has a consensus price target of $35.00, indicating a potential downside of 10.23%. Given Associated Capital Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Associated Capital Group is more favorable than The Ziegler Companies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.2% of Associated Capital Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 85.4% of Associated Capital Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 32.8% of The Ziegler Companies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Associated Capital Group and The Ziegler Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Associated Capital Group 570.28% 12.58% 10.14% The Ziegler Companies N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Associated Capital Group has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Ziegler Companies has a beta of -0.01, meaning that its stock price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Associated Capital Group and The Ziegler Companies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Associated Capital Group $18.98 million 45.44 $18.82 million N/A N/A The Ziegler Companies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Associated Capital Group has higher revenue and earnings than The Ziegler Companies.

Summary

Associated Capital Group beats The Ziegler Companies on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Associated Capital Group

Associated Capital Group, Inc. provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management and asset management services. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

About The Ziegler Companies

Ziegler Cos., Inc. engages in the provision of investment banking services for the healthcare, senior living, religion, and education sectors. It operates through the following segments: Institutional, Wealth Management, and Corporate. The Institutional segment consists of investment banking, corporate finance, financial advisory, fixed income institutional sales and trading, private placement, and financial services. The Wealth Management segment offers financial products and financial planning services through its retail branch distribution network. The Corporate segment includes company’s proprietary investing and financing activities. The company was founded by Ben Ziegler in 1902 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.