Conflux Network (CFX) Price Down 6.6% Over Last 7 Days

Conflux Network (CURRENCY:CFX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 12th. Conflux Network has a total market cap of $205.03 million and approximately $5.01 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conflux Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000716 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Conflux Network has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33,554.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,104.55 or 0.06271978 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $489.19 or 0.01457894 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.83 or 0.00407790 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.85 or 0.00145574 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $210.93 or 0.00628615 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00008654 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $140.61 or 0.00419039 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $109.67 or 0.00326834 BTC.

About Conflux Network

Conflux Network (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 853,826,457 coins. Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network . Conflux Network’s official website is confluxnetwork.org . The official message board for Conflux Network is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

Buying and Selling Conflux Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conflux Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

