CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Hits New 12-Month High at $19.91

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.91 and last traded at $19.73, with a volume of 4294 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.83.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CEIX. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of CONSOL Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CONSOL Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Get CONSOL Energy alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $674.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.74 and a beta of 2.76.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.61. CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 2.54%. The business had revenue of $342.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.60 million. On average, research analysts predict that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John T. Mills sold 15,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total transaction of $260,339.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CEIX. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CONSOL Energy by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,491,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,385,000 after acquiring an additional 621,038 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in CONSOL Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $460,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CONSOL Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in CONSOL Energy by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 10,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in CONSOL Energy by 188.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 4,401 shares in the last quarter. 66.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX)

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal. It operates through PAMC, CONSOL Marine Terminal, and Other segments. The company mines, prepares, and markets thermal coal; and offers coal export terminal services, as well as develops the Itmann Mine and the Greenfield reserves. It owns and operates the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which includes the Bailey Mine, the Enlow Fork Mine, the Harvey Mine, and the Central Preparation Plant; and CONSOL Marine Terminal located in the port of Baltimore.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for CONSOL Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONSOL Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.