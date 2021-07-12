Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) Receives $25.40 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.40.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ROAD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Construction Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Construction Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

ROAD stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,171. Construction Partners has a one year low of $15.53 and a one year high of $36.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.05.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $179.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.24 million. Construction Partners had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Construction Partners will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Todd Keith Andrews sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $64,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 46.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROAD. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 1,196.7% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,731,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,941 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Construction Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $25,186,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,599,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,553,000 after purchasing an additional 577,474 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,245,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,744,000 after purchasing an additional 337,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Construction Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $8,144,000. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Construction Partners Company Profile

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

