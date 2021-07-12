Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Insider Sells $554,750.00 in Stock

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) insider Sean Maduck sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total value of $554,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:CORT opened at $22.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.72. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $12.20 and a 1 year high of $31.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.79.

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $79.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.99 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 0.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 746,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $440,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 19.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 498,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,869,000 after purchasing an additional 82,384 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 1,706.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 3,755 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 56.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 220,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,242,000 after acquiring an additional 79,693 shares during the period. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CORT. TheStreet raised Corcept Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Corcept Therapeutics from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

Recommended Story: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.