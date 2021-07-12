Corient Capital Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Corient Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 32.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,452 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $2,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 117.3% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 15.63% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Shares of AZN opened at $60.19 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.28. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $46.48 and a 52-week high of $64.94. The firm has a market cap of $157.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.87.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 41.94% and a net margin of 14.42%. The company had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. AstraZeneca’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AZN. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, April 19th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on AstraZeneca from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.33.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

Featured Story: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.