Corient Capital Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 282.1% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PH shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $364.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $333.08.

In other news, COO Lee C. Banks sold 13,618 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.34, for a total transaction of $4,307,918.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 108,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,273,540.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 653 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.82, for a total transaction of $202,965.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,806 shares of company stock valued at $9,452,769. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PH opened at $311.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $305.85. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $174.50 and a 12-month high of $324.68.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 25.33%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 14.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.18%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

