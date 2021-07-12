Corient Capital Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Corient Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,934 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 1,263 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $2,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,006,738 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $6,222,343,000 after acquiring an additional 20,549,153 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 34,833,403 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,776,504,000 after acquiring an additional 14,728,949 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $720,148,000. Tiger Global Management LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 27,681,399 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,411,751,000 after buying an additional 12,142,683 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 19,324,065 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,053,341,000 after buying an additional 9,134,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on UBER shares. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Nomura started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.31.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total transaction of $328,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UBER opened at $49.10 on Monday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.48 and a 12 month high of $64.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 34.45% and a negative return on equity of 42.11%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. On average, analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

