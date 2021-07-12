CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CoStar Group, Inc. provides information services to the commercial real estate industry. Their wide array of digital service offerings includes a leasing marketplace, a selling marketplace, sales comparable information, decision support, contact management, tenant information, property marketing, and industry news. They have three assets that provide a unique foundation for this marketplace: comprehensive national databases; large research department; and large number of participating organizations. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $9.50 to $10.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $9.79 price objective (up previously from $3.59) on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.49.

NASDAQ CSGP opened at $86.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 13.17, a quick ratio of 13.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.21. CoStar Group has a twelve month low of $66.20 and a twelve month high of $95.28. The company has a market capitalization of $34.07 billion, a PE ratio of 146.98, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.87.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $457.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.75 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 6.68%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CoStar Group will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 1,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $869.03, for a total value of $922,909.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSGP. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 140.2% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,147,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $943,066,000 after purchasing an additional 669,740 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC bought a new position in CoStar Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $452,040,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP bought a new position in CoStar Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $396,793,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in CoStar Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $360,058,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 16.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,503,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,235,550,000 after acquiring an additional 209,224 shares during the last quarter. 95.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property Professional that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

