Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) CEO Sells $5,266,522.35 in Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 130,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total value of $5,266,522.35.
Shares of COUR stock traded down $1.00 on Monday, hitting $39.03. 11,886 shares of the stock traded hands.
Coursera Company Profile
See Also: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?
Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.