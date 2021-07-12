Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) CEO Sells $5,266,522.35 in Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 130,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total value of $5,266,522.35.

Shares of COUR stock traded down $1.00 on Monday, hitting $39.03. 11,886 shares of the stock traded hands.

Coursera Company Profile

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

