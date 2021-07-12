Cowbird Capital LP Purchases 47,315 Shares of frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Cowbird Capital LP raised its position in frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 316,021 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,315 shares during the period. frontdoor accounts for about 7.4% of Cowbird Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Cowbird Capital LP owned 0.37% of frontdoor worth $16,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTDR. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in frontdoor by 1,406.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in frontdoor in the first quarter valued at about $113,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in frontdoor by 10.1% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in frontdoor in the first quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in frontdoor in the first quarter valued at about $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.86% of the company’s stock.

Get frontdoor alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of frontdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

Shares of FTDR stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $48.98. 999 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,335. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.35. frontdoor, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.46 and a fifty-two week high of $58.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.52.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. frontdoor had a net margin of 6.96% and a negative return on equity of 161.06%. The business had revenue of $329.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. frontdoor’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that frontdoor, inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

frontdoor Profile

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

Recommended Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for frontdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for frontdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.