Credit Agricole S A Boosts Stock Holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 50.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,135 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Ball were worth $6,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 5.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 173,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,693,000 after purchasing an additional 8,935 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ball during the first quarter worth about $19,548,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 3.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 42,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 110.6% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 823,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,353,000 after purchasing an additional 432,389 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BLL shares. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Longbow Research started coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Ball has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.47.

BLL stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $84.36. The stock had a trading volume of 32,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,960,998. Ball Co. has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $102.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $27.69 billion, a PE ratio of 37.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.42.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Ball had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 32.35%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.20%.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

