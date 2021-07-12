Credit Agricole S A Grows Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 38.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,337 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,037 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up about 0.4% of Credit Agricole S A’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $15,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,339,289 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,458,136,000 after purchasing an additional 171,333 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,118,275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,110,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181,047 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,976,354 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,962,775,000 after purchasing an additional 216,976 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 22.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,027,838 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,282,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 7.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,010,838 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,276,688,000 after purchasing an additional 794,240 shares during the last quarter. 73.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MA shares. Macquarie raised their target price on Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.46.

MA stock traded up $2.22 on Monday, reaching $375.16. The company had a trading volume of 51,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,777,150. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $281.20 and a 1 year high of $401.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $368.07. The company has a market capitalization of $371.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.18.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a return on equity of 100.68% and a net margin of 42.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.70, for a total transaction of $3,817,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,256,383.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total value of $1,216,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,582,676.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,441 shares of company stock worth $6,280,600. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

