Credit Agricole S A Makes New Investment in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 176,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,463,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the first quarter valued at $13,887,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 33.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 64,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 16,252 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 7.7% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 310.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,339,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526,240 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 221.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,436,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,848,000 after purchasing an additional 7,881,210 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CARR traded up $0.74 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.01. 79,760 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,748,256. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.26 and a fifty-two week high of $49.10. The company has a market capitalization of $42.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.81.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.92%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays raised their target price on Carrier Global from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

