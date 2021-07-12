Credit Agricole S A Sells 13,736 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Credit Agricole S A decreased its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 15.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 76,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,736 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $11,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 29.8% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 20,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after acquiring an additional 4,739 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 26,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,925,000 after buying an additional 3,254 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Nasdaq in the 1st quarter worth about $338,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 83,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,263,000 after buying an additional 2,723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NDAQ shares. raised their target price on Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nasdaq has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.04.

NASDAQ:NDAQ traded up $4.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $180.49. 11,794 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 839,432. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $169.83. Nasdaq, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.01 and a twelve month high of $180.53. The company has a market cap of $29.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.23 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 17.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. Analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This is a positive change from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.95%.

In related news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.53, for a total transaction of $323,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Splinter sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $825,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,518 shares of company stock worth $1,731,996 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

