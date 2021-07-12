Credit Suisse AG Has $3.27 Million Stock Holdings in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its holdings in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) by 45.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,284 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.11% of Signet Jewelers worth $3,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Signet Jewelers by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,751,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,426,000 after acquiring an additional 683,400 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in Signet Jewelers by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,545,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,041,000 after acquiring an additional 467,770 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Signet Jewelers in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,049,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Signet Jewelers by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 871,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,528,000 after acquiring an additional 72,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Signet Jewelers by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 825,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,524,000 after acquiring an additional 131,575 shares in the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Signet Jewelers news, Director Andre Branch acquired 2,700 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $73.58 per share, for a total transaction of $198,666.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mary Elizabeth Finn sold 3,200 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.56, for a total transaction of $241,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,540,137.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SIG. raised their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Signet Jewelers from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.80.

NYSE:SIG opened at $76.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.86. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 12 month low of $9.91 and a 12 month high of $83.00.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 32.21%. Signet Jewelers’s revenue was up 98.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.59) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%.

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com.

