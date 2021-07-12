Credit Suisse AG Sells 7,267 Shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its holdings in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 69,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,267 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Avista were worth $3,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avista by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 208,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,967,000 after acquiring an additional 65,964 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avista in the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avista by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 132,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,307,000 after acquiring an additional 36,777 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Avista by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 354,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,238,000 after acquiring an additional 48,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avista by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,123,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,627,000 after acquiring an additional 66,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Avista alerts:

AVA stock opened at $42.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.61. Avista Co. has a 12 month low of $32.26 and a 12 month high of $49.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $399.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.13 million. Avista had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Avista Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.423 per share. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.95%.

In other Avista news, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total transaction of $451,100.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 136,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,165,409.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kristianne Blake sold 9,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total transaction of $441,341.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,886.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,375 shares of company stock worth $919,357 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AVA. Sidoti restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Avista in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Avista in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Avista Profile

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.