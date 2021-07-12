Credit Suisse AG Trims Stock Holdings in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its stake in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 23.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,632 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 12,118 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Albany International were worth $3,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Albany International during the 4th quarter worth about $28,479,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Albany International by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,760,891 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $397,391,000 after acquiring an additional 158,620 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its position in shares of Albany International by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 416,613 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,775,000 after purchasing an additional 78,368 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Albany International by 264.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,807 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,741,000 after buying an additional 66,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Albany International by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 405,114 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,743,000 after buying an additional 61,514 shares during the last quarter. 93.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Albany International in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Truist assumed coverage on Albany International in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on Albany International in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.17.

Shares of AIN stock opened at $88.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.80. Albany International Corp. has a 1-year low of $46.31 and a 1-year high of $93.43.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $222.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.80 million. Albany International had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 13.19%. On average, analysts anticipate that Albany International Corp. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Albany International’s payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

In other Albany International news, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $450,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 66,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,000,949.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 3,100 shares of Albany International stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.45, for a total value of $271,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,140,729.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $1,770,829. Corporate insiders own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

Albany International Profile

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in manufacturing papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

