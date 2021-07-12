Critical Analysis: Hong Yuan Holding Group (OTCMKTS:HGYN) and Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Hong Yuan Holding Group (OTCMKTS:HGYN) and Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Hong Yuan Holding Group and Eastman Chemical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hong Yuan Holding Group N/A N/A N/A Eastman Chemical 5.72% 13.86% 5.32%

This table compares Hong Yuan Holding Group and Eastman Chemical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hong Yuan Holding Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Eastman Chemical $8.47 billion 1.85 $478.00 million $6.15 18.69

Eastman Chemical has higher revenue and earnings than Hong Yuan Holding Group.

Risk and Volatility

Hong Yuan Holding Group has a beta of 2.94, meaning that its share price is 194% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eastman Chemical has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Hong Yuan Holding Group and Eastman Chemical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hong Yuan Holding Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Eastman Chemical 0 3 7 0 2.70

Eastman Chemical has a consensus target price of $121.64, indicating a potential upside of 5.82%. Given Eastman Chemical’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Eastman Chemical is more favorable than Hong Yuan Holding Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.1% of Eastman Chemical shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Hong Yuan Holding Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Eastman Chemical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Eastman Chemical beats Hong Yuan Holding Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hong Yuan Holding Group

Hong Yuan Holding Group does not have significant operation. Previously, it was involved in the development and are commercialization of bio-based resins. The company was formerly known as Cereplast, Inc. and changed its name to Hong Yuan Holding Group in June 2021. Hong Yuan Holding Group was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Zhengzhou, China.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins. It serves the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets. Its Advanced Materials segment provides copolyesters, cellulose esters, polyvinyl butyral (PVB) sheets, and window and protective films, and aftermarket applied film products for value-added end uses in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, durable goods, and health and wellness markets. The company's Chemical Intermediates segment offers methylamines and salts higher amines and solvents; Olefin and acetyl derivatives, ethylene, and commodity solvents; and primary non-phthalate and phthalate plasticizers, and niche non- phthalate plasticizers to the industrial chemicals and processing, building and construction, health and wellness, and agrochemicals. Its Fibers segment provides cellulose acetate tow, triacetin, cellulose acetate flake, acetic acid, and acetic anhydride for use in filtration media primarily cigarette filters; natural and solution dyed acetate yarns for use in consumables, and health and wellness markets; and wet-laid nonwoven media, specialty and engineered papers, and cellulose acetate fibers for transportation, industrial, agriculture and mining, aerospace, personal hygiene, and consumables markets. Eastman Chemical Company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Kingsport, Tennessee.

