Critical Comparison: Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) & Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU)

Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) and Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Gaotu Techedu and Universal Technical Institute, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gaotu Techedu 1 2 0 0 1.67 Universal Technical Institute 0 1 2 0 2.67

Gaotu Techedu presently has a consensus price target of $24.75, indicating a potential upside of 87.36%. Universal Technical Institute has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 66.39%. Given Gaotu Techedu’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Gaotu Techedu is more favorable than Universal Technical Institute.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Gaotu Techedu and Universal Technical Institute’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gaotu Techedu $1.09 billion 3.08 -$213.47 million ($0.89) -14.84 Universal Technical Institute $300.76 million 0.66 $8.01 million ($0.14) -42.93

Universal Technical Institute has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Gaotu Techedu. Universal Technical Institute is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gaotu Techedu, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Gaotu Techedu and Universal Technical Institute’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gaotu Techedu -38.72% -96.40% -42.05% Universal Technical Institute -2.56% -6.10% -1.50%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

37.6% of Gaotu Techedu shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.6% of Universal Technical Institute shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Universal Technical Institute shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Gaotu Techedu has a beta of -1.21, suggesting that its share price is 221% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Universal Technical Institute has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Universal Technical Institute beats Gaotu Techedu on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Gaotu Techedu Company Profile

Gaotu Techedu Inc., a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science. The company also provides foreign language courses comprising English and Japanese, as well as English test preparation courses for students taking post-graduate entrance exams; and professional courses primarily for working adults preparing for professional qualification exams, such as teacher's qualification, the Chartered Financial Analyst designation, securities qualification exams, and other exams. In addition, it offers admission courses for admission tests, including national graduate entrance examination, civil service examinations, and others. Further, the company provides other courses, including offline business consulting courses to enhance management skills for principals and other officers of private education institutions; and operates Weishi, an interactive learning platform on WeChat for instructors and students. The company was formerly known as GSX Techedu Inc. and changed its name to Gaotu Techedu Inc. in June 2021. Gaotu Techedu Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Universal Technical Institute Company Profile

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute. The company also provides manufacturer specific advanced training programs, including student paid electives at its campuses; and manufacturer or dealer sponsored training at various campuses and dedicated training centers, as well as offers programs for welding and computer numeric control machining. As of November 18, 2020, it operated 12 campuses. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

