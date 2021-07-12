Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 6,844.44 ($89.42).

Several research analysts recently commented on CRDA shares. HSBC raised Croda International to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 6,100 ($79.70) to GBX 8,600 ($112.36) in a research report on Thursday. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,400 ($96.68) price objective on shares of Croda International in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Croda International from GBX 6,500 ($84.92) to GBX 7,600 ($99.29) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Croda International to GBX 7,800 ($101.91) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

In related news, insider Tom Brophy acquired 299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 6,613 ($86.40) per share, for a total transaction of £19,772.87 ($25,833.38).

LON:CRDA opened at GBX 7,702.86 ($100.64) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.86, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of £10.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 49.63. Croda International has a 52-week low of GBX 5,366 ($70.11) and a 52-week high of GBX 7,804 ($101.96). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 7,010.44.

Croda International Company Profile

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

