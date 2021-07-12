Crust Shadow (CSM) Price Down 20.9% This Week

Crust Shadow (CURRENCY:CSM) traded 10.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. One Crust Shadow coin can currently be purchased for $0.0383 or 0.00000116 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Crust Shadow has traded 20.9% lower against the US dollar. Crust Shadow has a total market cap of $3.83 million and approximately $2,164.00 worth of Crust Shadow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crust Shadow Coin Profile

Crust Shadow is a coin. Its genesis date was January 30th, 2018. Crust Shadow’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 coins. Crust Shadow’s official Twitter account is @ConsentiumCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Consentium empowers content creators and tech-savvy individuals to connect with other users by building groups and monetizing their group followers. The chat feature allows users to regularly communicate with each other, create groups, join channels, send photos, files, audio messages, and even crypto transfers. Texts and recorded audios can be sent as normal messages or be set to self-destruct within seconds, allowing for enhanced privacy settings. The crypto wallet offers digital transfers (CSM, BTC, and ETH) in a few simple steps. In addition to a secure and easy-to-use app, the Community Monetization Model (CCM) algorithm rewards everyone for transacting and cultivating strong in-app groups. “

Crust Shadow Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust Shadow directly using US dollars.

