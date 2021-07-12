CryptoFlow (CFL) One Day Volume Hits $91.00

CryptoFlow (CURRENCY:CFL) traded down 14.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. One CryptoFlow coin can currently be purchased for $0.0049 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoFlow has a market cap of $454,904.00 and $91.00 worth of CryptoFlow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CryptoFlow has traded down 26.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CryptoFlow alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003033 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001894 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00044315 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.90 or 0.00111862 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.58 or 0.00159420 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,775.28 or 0.99370584 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002871 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $315.19 or 0.00955620 BTC.

CryptoFlow Coin Profile

CryptoFlow’s total supply is 386,848,901 coins and its circulating supply is 92,026,159 coins. CryptoFlow’s official website is cryptoflow.co.uk . CryptoFlow’s official Twitter account is @CryptoFlow7 and its Facebook page is accessible here

CryptoFlow Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFlow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoFlow should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoFlow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoFlow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoFlow and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.