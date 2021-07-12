CryptoPing (PING) Hits Market Cap of $1.74 Million

CryptoPing (CURRENCY:PING) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. During the last seven days, CryptoPing has traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. CryptoPing has a total market capitalization of $1.74 million and $16.00 worth of CryptoPing was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoPing coin can now be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000703 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002929 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001860 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00045194 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.46 or 0.00115504 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.97 or 0.00160920 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34,203.29 or 1.00125043 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002870 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $322.25 or 0.00943338 BTC.

CryptoPing Coin Profile

CryptoPing’s genesis date was June 8th, 2017. CryptoPing’s total supply is 7,244,286 coins. CryptoPing’s official Twitter account is @cryptoping and its Facebook page is accessible here . CryptoPing’s official website is cryptoping.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoPing is an IM assistant bot that provides users with useful info and buy signals. The information provided by the bot is based on volume, change to coin rate to BTC, a number of signals on the coin and coin market capitalization. The CryptoPing bot does not tell users what they should buy, but rather compiles information in a descriptive and meaningful way, facilitating your decision making process. The PING token is used as payment for subscriptions to the CryptoPing product. “

CryptoPing Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoPing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoPing should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoPing using one of the exchanges listed above.

