CryptoTask Trading Down 40.2% Over Last 7 Days (CTASK)

CryptoTask (CURRENCY:CTASK) traded down 14.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. One CryptoTask coin can now be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00001040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, CryptoTask has traded 40.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. CryptoTask has a total market capitalization of $539,336.80 and approximately $121,471.00 worth of CryptoTask was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003023 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.76 or 0.00044621 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.90 or 0.00114544 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.45 or 0.00161541 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33,186.16 or 1.00296906 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $321.42 or 0.00971398 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002873 BTC.

About CryptoTask

CryptoTask launched on January 28th, 2021. CryptoTask’s total supply is 15,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,567,178 coins. The Reddit community for CryptoTask is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptotask . CryptoTask’s official Twitter account is @ct_task

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoTask is a decentralized blockchain freelance market ecosystem lowering fees by directly connecting hirees and applicants peer to peer. Job disputes are designed to be resolved much faster and cheaper, while the users' reputation is stored on the blockchain and there is no arbitrary censorship or hidden tampering, such as hidden boosting. “

