Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Shares Bought by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) by 69.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 832,948 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 340,225 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.37% of Cushman & Wakefield worth $13,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CWK. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 170,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 416,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,183,000 after buying an additional 29,963 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 377,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,591,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 171,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after buying an additional 8,441 shares during the period. 74.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CWK opened at $17.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.16. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 12 month low of $9.83 and a 12 month high of $19.44.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 17.07%. On average, research analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CWK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cushman & Wakefield presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.71.

In related news, insider John Forrester sold 21,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.80, for a total transaction of $404,670.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,133,490. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO W Brett White sold 3,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $57,850.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,294,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,360,941.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,638,513 shares of company stock worth $67,478,649. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

