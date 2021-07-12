CUTcoin Trading Up 2.6% Over Last 7 Days (CUT)

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 12th. In the last seven days, CUTcoin has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CUTcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000465 BTC on exchanges. CUTcoin has a market cap of $21.93 million and approximately $363.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003977 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.31 or 0.00060840 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00036936 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002996 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001007 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $88.23 or 0.00264287 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00037436 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CUTcoin Profile

CUTcoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 145,293,582 coins and its circulating supply is 141,293,582 coins. The official message board for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org/blog . The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CUTcoin’s official website is cutcoin.org . CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

CUTcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUTcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CUTcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

