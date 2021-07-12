Cybin (OTCMKTS:CLXPF) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cybin (OTCMKTS:CLXPF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Cybin Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is focused on progressing psychedelic therapeutics by utilizing proprietary drug discovery platforms, drug delivery systems, novel formulation approaches and treatment regimens for psychiatric disorders. Cybin Inc. is based in Toronto, Canada. “

CLXPF has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Cybin in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Aegis initiated coverage on shares of Cybin in a research note on Thursday. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Cybin from C$11.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Cybin in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.13.

OTCMKTS CLXPF opened at $2.62 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.73. Cybin has a twelve month low of $0.49 and a twelve month high of $2.70. The company has a market capitalization of $388.84 million and a PE ratio of -10.92.

Cybin Company Profile

Cybin Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on developing psychedelic therapeutics to treat various psychiatric and neurological conditions. The company operates through two segments, Serenity Life and Natures Journey. The Serenity Life segment engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical psilocybin products.

