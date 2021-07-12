DAFNA Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 41,165 Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH)

DAFNA Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 41,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 170.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Allstate Corp acquired a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $296,000. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TBPH traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,094. The company has a market capitalization of $904.77 million, a PE ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.16. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.56 and a 1-year high of $22.82.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $14.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.50 million. Analysts predict that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

TBPH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers YUPELRI, a once-daily, nebulized long-acting muscarinic antagonist used for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

