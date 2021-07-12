DAFNA Capital Management LLC Has $2.65 Million Stock Position in Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP)

DAFNA Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) by 48.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,663 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,544 shares during the quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC owned 0.39% of Harpoon Therapeutics worth $2,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Harpoon Therapeutics alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on HARP shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Wedbush lowered Harpoon Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.20.

In related news, major shareholder Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 1,671 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.77, for a total transaction of $34,706.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Impact Fund (Cayman) Oncology sold 328,519 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.48, for a total value of $7,385,107.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 622,905 shares of company stock valued at $13,536,834 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Harpoon Therapeutics stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.46. The stock had a trading volume of 3,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,116. Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $10.55 and a one year high of $25.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.56.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.05. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.36% and a negative net margin of 428.95%. The company had revenue of $9.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

About Harpoon Therapeutics

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead tri-specific t-cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate is HPN424, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.